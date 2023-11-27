Denis Betts glad for ‘something different’ in new Wigan Warriors job

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Denis Betts has admitted that the new role at his former club has give a new spark to his career.

After a 20-year coaching career, Betts return to Rugby League to become the head coach of a side looking to mount a real challenge against the big three of York, St Helens and Leeds.

And it is a role he is already enjoying, despite it being very different to what he is used to.

“This job is something that I know so well, but at the same time, it’s completely different,” Betts admits in the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine.

“Before I came back to Wigan, I had been trying to work out where I wanted to go in my own career. I recognised that I still wanted to coach, so it was about finding where I could benefit myself and whatever club I was at.

“Luckily for me, Wigan have a plan in place for where they want to be and how they want to grow all aspects of the organisation, so there was an opportunity to get involved here and it was such an exciting prospect.

“I am out of my comfort zone though. Walking into a room of 30 women is always a bit daunting no matter how confident you are.

“But from speaking to the girls, I can see they are excited by the game and want to play. I can feel their passion for what they’re doing, and that is inspiring. It’s sparked a passion in me and I want to get them into a position where they can fulfil their own potential – and that is an exciting challenge.”

