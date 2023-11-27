Why leaving Wigan Warriors for Salford Red Devils was ‘right move’ for Joe Shorrocks

JOE SHORROCKS says leaving Super League champions Wigan for Salford is the “right move” for him.

The backrower, who has also played hooker and halfback, came through the development system at his hometown club, making 73 appearances over five seasons, and still had a year remaining on his contract.

But at 23, Shorrocks, who played in 18 of Wigan’s 32 matches this year, wants more regular rugby and reckons he’ll have a better opportunity of getting it with the Red Devils, where he has signed a three-year contract to become the sixth close-season addition to a squad shorn of key duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, who have joined Leeds.

He has followed in the footsteps of Cade Cust, the Australian halfback or hooker who earlier this month joined Salford after leaving Wigan.

Meanwhile prop or loose-forward Oliver Partington made the move a year ago – and gave a glowing Red Devils reference to Shorrocks.

“I spoke to a few of the lads I know there already and they had nothing but positive things to say, so I’m really happy to be joining,” he said.

“Ever since talking to (coach) Paul Rowley and (chief executive) Ian Blease about coming to play for Salford, it has excited me.

“I also had a lot of conversations with friends and family. This is the right move for me, hopefully to get some more playing time.

“I think this is a moment where I can kick on, and I need to kick on.”

Rowley said: “I have enjoyed watching Joe’s progress over the last couple of years and respected his work ethic, and ability.

“After speaking to Joe, it was clear that his character and ambition are first class, and a perfect fit for our team.

“We are all looking forward to working alongside Joe and look forward to him pulling on the Salford jersey.”

Salford have also signed ex-Leigh and Leeds outside back Nene Macdonald, Hull KR fullback or winger Ethan Ryan, Leeds halfback Kai Morgan and St Helens backrower Matty Foster.

