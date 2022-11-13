‘Devastated’ Jesse Bromwich reflects on New Zealand’s defeat to Australia in classic semi-final

NEW ZEALAND skipper Jesse Bromwich has revealed his side’s heartbreak after being knocked out of the World Cup by Australia.

The Kiwis were beaten 16-14 in the semi-final at Elland Road on Friday, after a brutal but thrilling encounter, and Bromwich said: “I’m devastated.

“I’m not too sure (if I’ll watch the game back). I don’t think most of the boys will watch that back. A couple of moments we’d have liked back but it’s done now.

“I’m just devastated. Ball control and discipline were the two main things, the effort was there, we defended our try line for so many sets and we gave ourselves a chance but just fell short. You’ve got to be proud of the effort.”

Despite the defeat, Bromwich believes New Zealand are now level with the Kangaroos.

“We’ve really bridged that gap,” he said.

“We beat them (Australia) in 2018, tonight we were really close and we could have won again.

“We have a really good group of boys and they are all at a really good age where they could be competitive for a very long time.

“2017 was a dark place for New Zealand Rugby League but Madge (coach Michael Maguire) has turned the place around. He has brought passionate coaching and we’re playing in the style we want to play.

“We have to give a lot of credit to him and the coaching staff for where we are now. The jersey and New Zealand Rugby League are definitely in the right place.”

He believes that the Kiwis have shown Samoa the way to beat the Kangaroos.

“What we did in the first half is a good game plan for whoever plays them next week.”

