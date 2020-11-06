Dewsbury land Robins winger

Dewsbury Rams have signed winger Will Oakes on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old was on loan with the club from Super League side Hull KR but has now joined on a permanent deal.

He scored two tries in six games before lockdown.

“As a club we are really happy to bring Will in on a permanent deal,” said head coach Lee Greenwood.

“He was enjoying his time with us and this was showing in his performances.

“He has a point to prove to people and himself next year after leaving Hull KR and that can only be good for us.

“Will has the potential to step back up to Super League and we are happy to help him try achieve this.”