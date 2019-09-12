Dockers and the Soap to meet on Saturday

The Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Division Two Promotion Final between Hull Dockers and Crosfields will take place this weekend, rather than on the originally designated date of Saturday 21 September.
The teams will square up at Tower Grange on Saturday for the right to join West Bowling and Ince Rose Bridge in Division One next year.
Kingstone Press National Conference League
Fixtures
Saturday 14 September 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
ELIMINATION SEMI-FINALS
Hunslet Club Parkside v Siddal
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Underbank Rangers
LEAGUE
Rochdale Mayfield v Thornhill Trojans
DIVISION TWO
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL
Hull Dockers v Crosfields
DIVISION THREE
Gateshead Storm v Hunslet Warriors
Hensingham v Heworth
Leigh East v Dewsbury Celtic
Millom v Drighlington
Oldham St Annes v Woolston Rovers
Waterhead Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons