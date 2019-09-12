Dockers and the Soap to meet on Saturday

The Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Division Two Promotion Final between Hull Dockers and Crosfields will take place this weekend, rather than on the originally designated date of Saturday 21 September.

The teams will square up at Tower Grange on Saturday for the right to join West Bowling and Ince Rose Bridge in Division One next year.

Kingstone Press National Conference League

Fixtures

Saturday 14 September 2019



PREMIER DIVISION

ELIMINATION SEMI-FINALS

Hunslet Club Parkside v Siddal

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Underbank Rangers

LEAGUE

Rochdale Mayfield v Thornhill Trojans

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Hull Dockers v Crosfields

DIVISION THREE

Gateshead Storm v Hunslet Warriors

Hensingham v Heworth

Leigh East v Dewsbury Celtic

Millom v Drighlington

Oldham St Annes v Woolston Rovers

Waterhead Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons