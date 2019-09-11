Kibula to swap Wigan for Warrington

Warrington Wolves have signed young prop Samy Kibula from Wigan Warriors on a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

Kibula, 20, originates from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and is a versatile player who can also play at loose forward, and knows how to find the try line. The forward brings size with him standing at 6ft 4 and weighing in at 14st.

He signed for Wigan’s academy in 2015 and went on to be a double Academy Grand Final Winner in 2017 and 2018.

Kibula made his first-team debut for Wigan off the bench against Huddersfield in July of that year. He has also spent time on loan at both Betfred Championship and League 1 level, pulling on the jerseys of Swinton Lions, Dewsbury Rams and London Skolars.

“Samy’s a young player who has come through the academy system at Wigan,” said Wolves Head Coach Steve Price.

“He’s a big lad and has certainly got some good leg speed and handy ball skills in him. Samy’s been really consistent in his performances over the second part of the season with Swinton and has grown as a young person.

“He’s still got a lot of development in his game and a lot of hard work in front of him but we will be doing everything we can to help him become a first-team player.”

Meanwhile, Wigan forward Caine Barnes has signed a permanent deal with Workington Town after two loan spells in his native Cumbria.