UpFront: Doing it for Cumbria in the Challenge Cup

Cumbria has all three of its professional clubs in the Championship for the first time since 2014.

Now the county has two representatives in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2008 (it might have been a trio had Barrow Raiders not been paired with Workington Town in round five).

Whitehaven, who claimed an impressive 38-12 victory over York City Knights in round five, are preparing to host holders St Helens in a Saturday showdown which will be streamed live on The Sportsman website.

And on Sunday, the BBC television cameras will be in Barrow to broadcast their sixth-round clash with Huddersfield Giants to the nation.

Barrow were given a test by Workington before winning 32-18 in what was a repeat of the 1955 final at Wembley, which they won 21-12 in front of 66,513.

In those generally austere post-War years, the colourful sight of thousands of supporters from the two towns, at that time in Lancashire and Cumberland respectively, descending on London must have been quite something.

Barrow have made it to four other finals, including that of 1957, when Whitehaven were pipped by a point by Leeds in the semis, and Workington two, winning the competition in 1952, when they defeated Featherstone Rovers 18-10 in front of 72,093 at the national stadium after a last-four victory over Barrow, who had beaten Whitehaven in the quarter-finals.

But by 1974, when Cumbria was created, the halcyon days were over.

The region remains a Rugby League stronghold (a number of the community clubs in the Whitehaven area have rearranged fixtures so their own players officials and supporters can watch the Saints tie) and it’s great that it’s in the spotlight and being talked abut once again.

That said, after the dust had settled on last Monday’s draw, Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley banned any mention of St Helens until after his side’s home game against Sheffield Eagles in a bid to make sure the Cup didn’t become a distraction from the league.

Of course it’s unlikely that either Whitehaven or Barrow will make the final this year, but they will join second-tier rivals Featherstone, Leigh Centurions and Sheffield Eagles, who are also in round six of the Challenge Cup, in the third running of the 1895 Cup.

That provides a more realistic potential route to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which stages both the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup showpieces (importantly, in that order) on Saturday, May 28.

