Halifax Panthers ready to give Leigh Centurions another tough Yorkshire test

Coach Simon Grix says his Halifax Panthers side should take inspiration from their performance against Featherstone Rovers as they prepare to tackle the Championship’s other powerhouse team Leigh Centurions.

The Yorkshire side are seeking a first victory since early February at the expense of Leigh, who have won five in a row in league and Challenge Cup games, in the Premier Sports showdown at The Shay on Monday (March 21).

While Halifax made last year’s play-off semi-finals, they have claimed only one win from their four league outings so far and lost to Featherstone in the fourth round of the Cup before their 22-12 defeat by them last time out a fortnight ago.

Grix gave his players the blank weekend off and says the chance to recharge and refresh has been useful.

While Louis Jouffret’s hamstring issue isn’t as bad as first feared, he won’t feature against Leigh, while fellow fullback James Woodburn-Hall isn’t quite ready to return following a thumb problem.

John Asiata, the forward signed from Brisbane Broncos who has represented both Samoa and Tonga, could make his 150th career appearance against the Panthers.

Both clubs have named dual-registration forwards in their 21-man squads, with Leigh bringing in St Helens backrower James Bell and Halifax landing Huddersfield props Nathan Mason and Jack Ashworth.

Halifax 21-man squad: James Woodburn-Hall, Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Will Calcott, Ed Barber. Zack McComb, Titus Gwaze, Joe Martin, Nathan Mason, Jack Ashworth, Kevin Larroyer.

Leigh 21-man squad: Caleb Aekins, Keanan Brand, Nene Macdonald, Tom Nisbet, Ben Reynolds, Joe Mellor, Adam Sidlow, Aaron Smith, Mark Ioane, Joe Wardle, Sam Stone, Tom Amone, Ata Hingano, Ed Chamberlain, Jacob Jones, John Asiata, Kieran Dixon, Edwin Ipape, James McDonnell, Krisnan Inu, James Bell.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.