Dom Manfredi could return in Wigan’s game against Hull

Dom Manfredi could return from a 10-month layoff in Wigan’s clash with Hull FC.

The winger has been named in the Warriors’ 21-man squad after a lengthy layoff due to an ACL injury.

He successfully returned to action for the club’s reserve side last week and could make his first-grade return on Sunday.

Sam Powell also returns for the first time since round one, when he was concussed following a tackle by Warrington captain Chris Hill, but Sean O’Loughlin misses out with an eye injury picked up against Toronto. Amir Bourouh is the other man to drop out.

Meanwhile, Hull FC will be without their deadly right edge duo of Ratu Naulago and Carlos Tuimavave, who both picked up injuries against St Helens last week.

Captain Danny Houghton limped off in the game but has been cleared to play, while Bureta Faraimo, Joe Cator and Jack Brown also come into the squad.

Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Jones, Sao, Cator, Jonhstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown.