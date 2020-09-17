Doncaster land York halfback

Doncaster have completed the signing of York City Knights halfback Ben Johnston.

The livewire joins the club after a single season with the Knights having previously spent six years with Halifax.

An established Championship player, his arrival is a coup for the Dons and their 2021 ambitions.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Dons and looking forward to being part of a big promotion push in 2021.

“Having had such a long lay-off due to the pandemic I am feeling refreshed and eager to get going with the boys.

“After speaking to Richard Horne and Carl Hall and hearing their plans I knew this was the place for me to be.”

Chief executive Carl Hall added: “The signing of Ben is a really good one for us, he is a quality player with a lot of Championship experience under his belt.

“As you would have expected with a player of his ability there was a lot of interest in him, so it was a deal we put plenty of work in to.

“With the fans’ continued support of the crowdfunder we are hoping to announce more players for 2021 in the coming weeks.”