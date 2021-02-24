Dragons back in training from next Monday

Catalans Dragons will return to the Gilbert Brutus Stadium to start training together next Monday, 1st March.

The players, who have been training individually since the start of the pre-season programme, will begin training together as a team.

Their coach Steve McNamara will have his full squad next week, with the exception of Dean Whare and Israel Folau.

“It will be great to get the squad back together from Monday,” said McNamara.

“The players have been extremely disciplined in their individual training whilst being understanding of the clubs situation.

“The players and staff are fully aware of the importance of the next four weeks of preparation.

“We will maximise the limited time we have combining our opposed training sessions along with two trial games to ensure we are ready for Round 1.”

According to the protocols currently in place, fans will not be allowed to attend training sessions.