Dragons resigned to not facing Wigan

Catalans Dragons will hit the ground running this week, anxious to shake off their reputation as slow starters after last Thursday’s match against Wigan was postponed.

The game was cancelled at the last minute because of a virus outbreak at the Warriors, leaving the Dragons without a game after a recent run of form that saw them reach third place in the Super League table.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has admitted that the Wigan fixture may not now be fulfilled as potential future available dates are thin on the ground.

He said: “The rules have been set down and will be implemented on this and that’s why the percentage factor came in. With the current situation of different teams being stood down at any stage you can never say never, but as the fixture list stands now there is no date available for it to be played, but it is under constant review.

“There is an order in the rules that says whichever order games have been cancelled is the order in which they should be replayed, so if the opportunity arose then we would play the Leeds home fixture (cancelled in March) first before the Wigan away one, but it is also down to the availability of those teams to play too. If Leeds weren’t available then it would be Wigan.

“We’re fully aware that all teams might not complete a full fixture list and this is the fairest method.

“It’s going to be an exciting finish.”

