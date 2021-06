Leigh Centurions have reportedly sacked their coach John Duffy.

After eight successive Super League defeats, the newly promoted club has decided to look elsewhere for a coach who might be able to guide them to Super League safety.

Duffy, 40, was in his third season of coaching the Centurions.

Director of Rugby Garreth Carvell is also understood to have left the club.

Duffy is the first coaching casualty of the 2021 season.