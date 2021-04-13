Eastmond set for belated Leeds debut

Kyle Eastmond looks certain to be names in Leeds Rhinos’ matchday squad on Thursday for their Betfred Super League clash at Emerald Headingley against Wigan Warriors on Thursday (7.45pm).

Eastmond has been included in the 21-man squad named today by Rhinos coach Richard Agar, replacing Luke Gale in the 21-man squad that was announced last week for their Challenge Cup clash against St Helens. Gale was named in that squad, but had to pull out with a broken thumb, forcing Agar to choose an unlikely halfback combination of Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith.

King Vuniyayawa is also missing from the Rhinos’ squad and he is replaced by youngster Levi Edwards, who has yet to make his Rhinos’ debut.

Morgan Gannon, the 17-year-old who made his debut against St Helens, retains his place in the squad.

Meanwhile Bevan French returns to the Wigan squad after having recovered fitness following his late return from Australia, and he replaces Liam Byrne in Wigan’s 21-man squad.

Rhinos: 2 Tom Briscoe, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Bodene Thompson, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 28 Corey Hall, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Morgan Gannon, 33 Kyle Eastmond

Outs: 7 Luke Gale, 19 King Vuniyayawa,

Ins: 30 Levi Edwards, 33 Kyle Eastmond

Warriors: 3 Zak Hardaker, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings

Outs: 19 Liam Byrne,

Ins: 1 Bevan French,