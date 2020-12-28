Ed Chamberlain extends Salford stay

Ed Chamberlain has signed a two-year contract extension with Super League side Salford Red Devils.

Chamberlain, 24, suffered an injury in 2019, missing the season’s entirety, and joined London Broncos in March to aid his match fitness. On his return to Super League in October, he impressed with two tries in three games.

The Ireland international will join Betfred Championship outfit London Broncos on a season-long loan deal with immediate effect to allow him to benefit from regular first-team action.

Ian Blease, director of rugby at Salford, said: “He showed great professionalism when called upon at the end of the season and proved what he can offer to the team.”

“Our recruitment to the squad means there is even more competition in the outside backs now, making this the best way to ensure he has the consistency required to return to his best, while remaining in a full-time environment.”