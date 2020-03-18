Eight Leeds Rhinos members self-isolating

Eight members of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad and backroom staff are self-isolating after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The club’s rugby department met on Tuesday morning to discuss the measures being put in place during Super League’s lockdown.

Leeds didn’t travel to Perpignan last week for their scheduled Super League clash last week because a squad member had shown symptoms.

Super League is now in lockdown for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

As it stands, the sport is due to resume play in the Challenge Cup sixth round on the weekend of April 4-5.