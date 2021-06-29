El Salvador looking to establish itself as a Rugby League nation

The Association of Rugby League of El Salvador has submitted an application for observer status to the European Rugby League, for onward recommendation to the International Rugby League board.

Hugo Edgarddo Gomez Linares, president of ARLES, said from Santa Ana: “We feel very enthusiastic after the great effort required to form the Association and to have it recognised by the highest authority of Salvadoran Sport, The El Salvador Institute of Sport (INDES).

“This year we have a goal of establishing four men’s teams in El Salvador at the school and university level. The pandemic has impacted us, but once we receive the green light to recommence sporting activities, we will return to our training sessions and administrative activities associated with the sport.”

The current plan is for training to re-start at different sports campuses in Santa Ana, the second largest city in the country, in mid-July.