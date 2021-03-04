Elstone agrees immediate Super League departure

Super League has revealed that its Executive Chairman, Robert Elstone will leave the organisation tomorrow, Friday, 5 March, following his decision last month to serve notice on Super League (Europe) of his intention to leave at the end of his contract.

That would have meant him working his notice period over a full twelve months, but he will now leave immediately with an agreement to immediately terminate his contract.

Elstone said: “I am grateful to the Super League Board for giving me the opportunity to do the job I have always wanted and will look back with great pride on what has been achieved since I joined Super League at the start of its new journey, almost three years ago.

“I’d also like to thank colleagues, clubs, coaches and players, and our great partners for their unswerving commitment to Super League. They have made my time at Super League enjoyable and fulfilling and I leave with many wonderful memories.

“Rugby League will always be in my blood and, just as I have always believed for as long as I can remember, it has a bright and exciting future. I look forward to watching that unfold.”

The Super League board added: “Super League would like to thank Robert for the commitment and energy he has brought to the role of Executive Chairman.

“His undoubted passion for the game of Rugby League has always been clear and he has worked hard to increase the success of Super League. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”