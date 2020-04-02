Elstone and Super League executive board take pay cuts

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone has taken a 40% pay cut as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Elstone, who has been in charge of Super League matters for just under two years, has agreed to the wage reduction along with the other five men on the competition’s executive board, who have all taken 30% pay cuts.

Chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones, head of finance Graham Odlin, head of marketing Rob Porteous, head of communications James Peacock and legal expert Chris Anderson have all agreed to 30% reductions as the sport looks to secure its financial future during the COVID-19 suspension.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Super League’s remaining staff have been furloughed as the competition itself looks to cut costs to ensure its own financial viability. Only two members of staff, beyond Elstone and the executive board, will continue to work full-time.

Numerous clubs from all three tiers have also furloughed players, coaching staff and most other employees, with Salford and Wakefield recently confirming they have activated the measures. All clubs are expected to follow in the coming days.

Super League is currently suspended indefinitely as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown, with contingency plans being drawn up for when the season can resume.

Elstone confirmed nothing was off the table as the sport, along with the rest of the world, wait to discover when normality can return.

However, Magic Weekend appears likely to be a victim of the suspension while various other possibilities have been drawn up too.