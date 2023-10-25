England and Shaun Wane rocked by double injury blow

ENGLAND duo Dom Young and Morgan Knowles have been ruled out for the remainder of the three-game series against Tonga.

Winger Young had to have an abscess drained last week and remains in hospital meaning he will play no part in the series.

Knowles picked up a thumb injury in this past weekend’s 22-18 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium and after seeing a specialist has been ruled out of contention for selection for the next two weeks.

Head Coach Shaun Wane will move forward with a 22-player squad for the remaining games in Huddersfield on Saturday 28 October and Leeds on Saturday 4 November.

Wane said: “Despite losing two players, I am still extremely confident that the squad I have selected is strong enough to win this series against Tonga.

“Tom Johnstone and Tommy Makinson both impressed me at the weekend and we have another terrific winger in Matty Ashton who is pushing to force his way into the side.

“We’ve also got a number of forwards who can slot into the team in Morgan’s absence – Tyler Dupree, Robbie Mulhern and Liam Farrell all didn’t feature this past weekend and could come in.”

