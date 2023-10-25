Ex-Widnes Vikings boss Denis Betts takes up surprising new coaching role

FORMER Widnes Vikings head coach and Wigan Warriors player Denis Betts has taken up a surprising new coaching role.

Betts, 54, has been appointed as head coach for Wigan Warriors Women’s team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Betts re-joins Wigan Warriors with a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach. Having served the Warriors twice as a player, gaining international honours, playing in Australia and gaining significant coaching experience across both codes, Betts is the ideal candidate to drive forward an ambitious plan to develop the Women & Girls pathway.

The 54-year-old won six league titles, seven Challenge Cups, three Premierships and two World Club Challenges as a player in a total of 367 appearances for the Club. Betts was also caretaker Coach for 38 games in 2004 and 2005.

On his appointment, Betts said: “This is great challenge and I’m excited to be able to get back on the field and coach.

“The Women’s Super League has got a great future, and I am getting the chance to coach at a time when the game has great growth around it and has some fantastic athletics involved.

“To be involved with Wigan again is an amazing opportunity, and to be involved at a time when there are such brilliant opportunities with the new vision and investment is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Wayne Joyce, Chief Operating Officer, said: “The appointment of Denis as Women’s Team Head Coach is a very significant development that demonstrates the Club’s ambition to be the leader in Women & Girls rugby league.

“We have committed significant further investment into the team and supporting structures for 2024 and the appointment of Denis is the first step in a number of exciting developments that we have in place for next season.”

