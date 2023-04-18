England head coach Shaun Wane names new captain to take over from Sam Tomkins

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has named his new captain to take over from the retiring Sam Tomkins.

That man is in-form Warrington Wolves star George Williams.

27-year-old Williams made a try-scoring debut for England in an 84-4 victory over mid-season opponents France back in 2015. He has since earned 15 England caps, including appearances in both the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups. The Warrington Wolves halfback was an ever-present in the last year’s competition, scoring tries in the victories over Samoa, Greece and Papua New Guinea.

Williams also currently leads the way in the 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings, with his Warrington side two points clear at the top of the Betfred Super League.

On his appointment, Williams said: “It is a huge honour to be named as England captain. Playing for England has always been the pinnacle for me but being named as captain is the cherry on top.

“I got the opportunity to lead the team out in the World Cup against Greece and it was one of the proudest moments of my life. I had to hold back tears as we walked out onto the field.

“The World Cup ended in disappointment for us but it’s all about bouncing back from that now and building towards 2025 with what is a really exciting and vibrant squad.”

Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “I’ve seen George develop from being a youngster to the player he is today, and I believe he is the right man to lead the England team.

“With a lot of new faces in the squad, George’s role will be crucial within the camp as he has been that youngster bursting onto the international scene and is now an experienced and consistent performer at the top level.

“George was terrific for us in the World Cup and his form has carried over into an impressive start to the Super League season with Warrington.

“All of our focus is now on the France game and I’m looking forward to seeing us get back out on the field at the Halliwell Jones.”