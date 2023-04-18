No try verdict in Leeds Rhinos’ win over Hull FC again backs up need for video referee at every Super League game

THERE seems to be a consistent argument for a video referee to be applied at every Super League game.

In the Rivals Round over Easter, each fixture was broadcast live on Sky Sports, meaning that the sport had the luxury of being able to call upon the video referee when needed if a moment of contention arose.

The calls for a video referee at every fixture would bring Super League in line with the NRL which already has ‘The Bunker’ at every game as well as the captain’s challenge.

Of course, a captain’s challenge wouldn’t work in Super League unless there was a video referee at every game, but then there is the element of cost and how much it would set the sport back in terms of having video technology readily available and having to train more referees.

However, with each passing week, there is often an incident that explains why, although costly, a video referee needs to be adopted around the grounds.

This week it was the turn of Leeds Rhinos and Rhyse Martin to feel aggrieved. And despite the try attempt not having an effect on the end result, it may well have done on another day.

The Papua New Guinea international won the race to a neat kick through and seemingly planted the ball perfectly well in front of the hardy Hull FC fans that made the trip across Yorkshire.

However, referee Jack Smith believed Martin had knocked on in the act of scoring and handed the Black and Whites a 20-metre restart.

From the eagle-eyed lens of a Super League photographer, the event was captured on camera with Martin’s hand showing downward pressure on the ball in the in-goal.

Do you think there should be a video referee at every Super League game? Let us know!