England hopeful Herbie Farnworth signs new NRL deal

Herbie Farnworth has extended his deal with Brisbane Broncos to remain at the NRL club for 2023.

The Lancashire-born 22-year-old has made a brilliant start to the current campaign with seven tries in ten matches for the fifth-placed Broncos.

His deal was set to expire at the end of the season but the centre, who already has 51 NRL appearances to his name having moved to Australia at the age of 15, has signed a one-year extension.

Farnworth said: “I’ve been here since I was 15 and I’m really happy with all the boys and Kevvie (coach Kevin Walters) and all the staff – I really enjoy it here at the club.”

Farnworth is yet to debut for England, having being left out of a training squad last year, but he told League Express in March that he was hopeful of playing in this year’s delayed World Cup.

“I was left out but I have lifted my game since then,” he said. “There was a breakdown at my end but I have spoken to (England coach) Shaun Wane since then and I think we have sorted things out now. Both of us are really keen for this World Cup.”