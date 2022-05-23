Super League Round 13: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Warrington Wolves 10-12 St Helens

Gareth Widdop scored a try, made one and looked solid at fullback, shaking off a poor start.

3 pts – Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

1 pt – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Huddersfield Giants 17-16 Toulouse Olympique

Both coaches praised the impact of Chris Hill in the second half as the prop returned from the bench to help wrestle the game Huddersfield’s way.

3 pts – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Wakefield Trinity

Zak Hardaker, on his second home debut, was a calming influence at the back, clearly settling back quickly to life at Headingley.

3 pts – Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos)

Salford Red Devils 30-14 Castleford Tigers

Tim Lafai was outstanding, with his strong running and neat offloads allowing Joe Burgess to capitalise.

3 pts – Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Hull Kingston Rovers 8-20 Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins organised Catalans’ excellent defensive display and applied key touches for their tries at the other end.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Frankie Halton (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hull FC 31-22 Wigan Warriors

Jake Connor was at his attacking best, producing five try assists against a solid Wigan defence.

3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)

2 pts – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)

1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)