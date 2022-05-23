Super League Round 13: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Warrington Wolves 10-12 St Helens
Gareth Widdop scored a try, made one and looked solid at fullback, shaking off a poor start.
3 pts – Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
1 pt – Jack Welsby (St Helens)
Huddersfield Giants 17-16 Toulouse Olympique
Both coaches praised the impact of Chris Hill in the second half as the prop returned from the bench to help wrestle the game Huddersfield’s way.
3 pts – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)
1 pt – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)
Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Wakefield Trinity
Zak Hardaker, on his second home debut, was a calming influence at the back, clearly settling back quickly to life at Headingley.
3 pts – Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos)
Salford Red Devils 30-14 Castleford Tigers
Tim Lafai was outstanding, with his strong running and neat offloads allowing Joe Burgess to capitalise.
3 pts – Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts – Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)
Hull Kingston Rovers 8-20 Catalans Dragons
Sam Tomkins organised Catalans’ excellent defensive display and applied key touches for their tries at the other end.
3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Frankie Halton (Hull Kingston Rovers)
Hull FC 31-22 Wigan Warriors
Jake Connor was at his attacking best, producing five try assists against a solid Wigan defence.
3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)
2 pts – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)
1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16
2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 15 (+3)
3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13
4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11 (+3)
5= Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9 (+2)
7 Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8
Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 8 (+1)
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 8 (+1)
10= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7
Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 7
Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 7 (+1)
Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants) 7 (+3)