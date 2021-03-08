England international in reflective mood ahead of big day

CASTLEFORD stalwart Adam Milner has been going back to the future as he prepares for his testimonial at Hull KR on Sunday.

While the 29-year-old loose-forward reckons he has plenty left in the tank, he has enjoyed reviewing a career which at first-team level, stretches back to 2010.

It has underlined how much his club means to him – and the England international says he would be happy to see out his career in amber and black.

Born in Wakefield, Milner started out at Stanley Rangers and came through the Castleford Academy system.

He has now topped 250 appearances, and played in the 2017 Grand Final defeat by Leeds at Old Trafford.

Milner, initially a hooker, admits he might have left, possibly for the NRL, in the wake of that match, explaining: “I’d had a god year, and wanted to see what was out there.

“But nothing came of it, and I was thankful to Castleford for standing by me, and glad to agree another contract (through to the end of this year).

“I know the club inside out, and the longer I’ve spent here, the more it’s grown on me, it’s like a second home.”

Milner is also grateful to Hull KR for their help in arranging his testimonial, which kicks-off at 3.00 and will be streamed live via Castleford’s Facebook page.

The £4.99 fee will enable fans both to support a popular player and see a key warm-up match as Castleford prepare for their Super League opener against Warrington on Sunday, March 28.

“It’s obviously going to be a different sort of testimonial, and ideally, it would have been at our place with plenty of fans in, but that can’t happen,” added Miner.

“But I’m more than happy to still be having a game, and Hull KR have been brilliant in letting us take it to their ground.

“It will be a special day for me, but it’s also important for both sides in terms of preparation for the new season.

“Both sides will have been working on structures, and there are also a few tactical tweaks which we will be getting used to.”

