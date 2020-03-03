England Knights invitation list revealed

32 players have been invited by England Knights coach Paul Anderson to attend a gathering ahead of the 2020 season.

Anderson and England head coach Shaun Wane will get together on March 23rd to bring their two squads together for an initial gathering at Old Trafford to discuss their plans for the upcoming year.

Several new players have been included by Anderson, including Warrington’s Matty Ashton after his impressive start to life at the Wolves.

Wigan’s young forward Ethan Havard is also involved, while Huddersfield’s Adam O’Brien is also included.

“I’m very excited to be part of a new era for England Rugby League and eager to help Shaun achieve the success that players and fans alike are desperate for,” Anderson said.

“England Knights is an important part of the process and this is an opportunity for potential squad members to hear our plans first hand and understand how they can be a part of them.”

England Knights invites

Matthew Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Jack Ashworth (St Helens)

Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors)

Robert Butler (London Broncos)

Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Matty English (Huddersfield Giants)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

George Lawler (Hull KR)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants)

Michael McMeeken (Castleford Tigers)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC)

Greg Minikin (Hull KR)

Adam O’Brien (Huddersfield Giants)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

Aaron Smith (St Helens)

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)

Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Matthew Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants)