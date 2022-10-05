England name 22-man squad for Fiji clash with four new call-ups

England have named a 22-man squad ahead of their World Cup warm-up fixture against Fiji on Friday.

Shaun Wane’s group includes 18 members of their official squad for the tournament, the exceptions being captain Sam Tomkins and Grand Finalists Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees and Tommy Makinson of St Helens, and Mikolaj Oledzki of Leeds Rhinos.

Also called up for the fixture are Wigan Warriors trio Liam Marshall, Sam Powell, Harry Smith, plus Huddersfield Giants’ Jake Wardle, who have all been training with the World Cup squad.

As well as Powell and Smith, Andy Ackers, Herbie Farnworth, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Marc Sneyd and Dom Young are all in line to make their first appearances for England, who will announce their captain for the fixture in the next 24 hours.

England 22-man squad: Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Tom Burgess, Mike Cooper, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Liam Marshall, Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Powell, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Marc Sneyd, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams, Dom Young.