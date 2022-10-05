Final 2022 leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

The domestic season is at a close and the scoring charts are now finalised in Super League, Championship and League One.

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French was the highest try-scorer in the top flight, while Tee Ritson of Barrow Raiders and Lachlan Walmsley of Halifax Panthers shared the honour in tier two, and Keighley Cougars’ Mo Agoro led the way in the bottom tier.

Marc Sneyd of Salford Red Devils was top for Super League goals, although St Helens’ Tommy Makinson scored most points overall.

Leigh Centurions’ Krisnan Inu led both of those counts in the Championship while in League One, Dan Abram of Swinton Lions kicked the most goals while Jack Miller of Keighley Cougars scored most points.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 31

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 26

3= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 22

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 22

5= Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 20

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 20

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 105

2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 91

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 86

4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 78

5= Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 64

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 64

Points

1 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 244

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 228

3= Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 208

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 208

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 148

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1= Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 28

Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 28

3 Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 25

4= Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 24

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Centurions) 22

Goals

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 147

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 132

3 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 117

4 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 108

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 77

Points

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 390

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 324

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 269

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 254

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 182

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 28

2 Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 22

3 Owen Restall (Oldham) 21

4 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 20

5= Jarred Bassett (London Skolars) 19

Gregg McNally (Rochdale Hornets) 19

Jason Tali (Doncaster) 19

Goals

1 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 139

2 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 133

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 107

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 97

5 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 78

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 338

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 314

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 262

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 214

5 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188