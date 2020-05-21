England Women squads named

England Women Head Coach Craig Richards has selected a 29-player England Women Performance Squad (EWPS) alongside a 10-player England Women Knights Performance Squad (EWKPS) for 2020.

Warrington Wolves’ Roxette Murdoch features in the EWPS for the first time alongside uncapped Leeds Rhinos quartet Abigail Eatock, Natasha Gaines, Francesca Goldthorp and Chloe Kerrigan.

St Helens’ Paige Travis and Castleford Tigers’ Lacey Owen are also included while the British Army’s Carrie Roberts is also included.

Richards said: “We felt it was important to name our squads despite the current circumstances to maintain some normality and to ensure the players know where they are in terms of our planning going forward.

“Even though we aren’t meeting and training as a group we have been conducting a number of webinars and online sessions throughout this difficult period which have allowed us to maintain contact and guide the squad.

“Our Athletic Performance Coach Stacey Emmonds has provided the players with training programmes to ensure they’re staying as near to peak fitness as possible despite the current limitations on training.

“Yesterday’s announcement regarding the potential scenarios for a return of the Betfred Women’s Super League included a mini pre-season of three or four weeks which is something we would look to tap into as a Performance Unit.”

England Women Performance Squad:

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos)

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos)

Leah Burke (St Helens)

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Abigail Eatock (Leeds Rhinos)

Grace Field (Castleford Tigers)

Natasha Gaines (Leeds Rhinos)

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers)

Francesca Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos)

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors)

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls)

Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers)

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos)

Tara Jones (St Helens)

Chloe Kerrigan (Leeds Rhinos)

Shannon Lacey (Leeds Rhinos)

Victoria Molyneux (Wigan Warriors)

Roxette Murdoch (Warrington Wolves)

Lacey Owen (Castleford Tigers)

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers)

Carrie Roberts (British Army)

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers)

Emily Rudge (St Helens)

Tara Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers)

Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Paige Travis (St Helens)

Naomi Williams (St Helens)

Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)