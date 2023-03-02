England’s opponents for Autumn Test to be revealed following NRL delay

IN order to capitalise on the feel-good factor engineered by the recent Rugby League World Cups, there has been a great desire to bring more games into the international calendar.

Still, a number of months on from the tournament and nothing has yet been finalised for England.

With a review into head coach Shaun Wane’s future now sorted, however, there is hope that could yield proper plans going forward for more international games.

On Sky Sports tonight, pundit Jenna Brooks highlighted that there will be an Autumn Test later in 2023, with the likeliest opponents being Tonga at this stage, once the NRL has sorted out its salary cap and Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“An Autumn Test series is set to go ahead later this year in the northern hemisphere,” Brooks said.

“The favourites to be England’s opponents are Tonga. We will have that confirmation when the CBA has been sorted out.”

Of course, the NRL has been tied up with red tape as the Rugby League Players’ Association and the NRL have been locked in discussions for months over concerns over the rise in salary cap and wages.

A deal has yet to be struck despite the Australian competition beginning this weekend and that has delayed any potential agreement over an England Test.