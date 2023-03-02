Warrington Wolves register stunning comeback with two unusual eight-point tries over Salford Red Devils

WARRINGTON WOLVES overcame a 20-6 half-time deficit to run out emphatic 36-20 winners over the Salford Red Devils, with two eight-point tries awarded to Daryl Powell’s men in the process.

Warrington broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when George Williams’ pinpoint grubber was grounded by Ben Currie. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

But, Salford hit back immediately, Joe Burgess striding down the wing and feeding loanee Ellis Longstaff to go over against his parent club. Marc Sneyd converted to level proceedings.

Against the run of play, the Red Devils managed to extend their lead with a superb interception from Ken Sio who was able to find Ryan Brierley. The Salford fullback had more than enough pace to run 80 metres. Sneyd added the extras to make it 12-6.

Sneyd himself got on the scoresheet on 26 minutes, throwing a dummy and running in from close range. The halfback converted to make it 18-6.

Sneyd added a penalty to take the lead out to three scores at 20-6 with seven minutes of the half remaining.

Matty Ashton finished brilliantly within three minutes of the restart but Ratchford’s conversion hit the post as Warrington reduced the deficit to ten.

Sneyd sent a penalty wayward moments later and Tom Mikaele crashed over the line on the hour after Brierley was sinbinned for a professional foul. Ratchford converted to reduce the deficit to just four with a quarter of the game left.

The Wolves were on fire by now and after a stunning Ashton break, Williams’ crossfield kick was caught expertly by Josh Thewlis who gleefully dived over. Salford’s Tyler Dupree went in with the knees after the try had been scored so video referee Liam Moore awarded an eight-point try with Ratchford converting one to send Warrington into a 22-20 lead.

Williams registered his own brilliant effort with 12 minutes to go, dummying his way over from a scrum as Ratchford made it 28-20.

Matt Dufty made sure of the win with five minutes to go with another eight-point try awarded to Warrington after the fullback was hit around the head by Kallum Watkins on his way to the line. Ratchford converted both this time to make it 36-20.

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

21 Greg Minikin

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

18 Tom Mikaele

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

3 Peter Mata’utia

8 James Harrison

Substitutes

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

19 Joe Bullock

23 Tom Whitehead

Tries: Currie, Ashton, Mikaele, Thewlis, Williams, Dufty

Goals: Ratchford 7/9

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

16 Tyler Dupree

3 Kallum Watkins

20 Ellis Longstaff

13 Oliver Partington

Substitutes

10 King Vuniyayawa

14 Chris Atkin

17 Shane Wright

19 Adam Sidlow

Tries: Longstaff, Brierley, Sneyd

Goals: Sneyd 4/5