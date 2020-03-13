Evalds scores two as Salford surpass Wigan

Jackson Hastings’ return to Salford ended in defeat as a classy second-half performance edged them to an 18-14 victory over Wigan

Both sides converted successful penalties prior to the first four-pointer, with Chris Hankinson and Tui Lolohea kicking respectively.

Jackson Hastings, making his return to his former employer, struck first for the Warriors, after accelerating through a gap in the line, though his celebrations were minimal.

Wigan turned defence into attack for their second score by going the length-of-the-field in a set, with Sam Powell finishing the admirable attack. Hankinson converted both but was unable to convert a penalty seconds before half-time.

HT: Salford 2-14 Wigan

Supporters had to wait almost 20 minutes for the inaugural second-half efforts, but it was certainly worth that wait as Evalds contributed two impressive scores within six minutes, including a 90 metre intercept, to level the scores.

Kevin Brown later darted his way from first-receiver, giving Salford the lead for the first time in this contest.

Wigan attempted to steal victory with minutes remaining, but were prevented thanks to a phenomenal tackle from former Warrior Dan Sarginson, which sealed a priceless win for Salford which could kick-start their season.

FT: Salford 18-14 Wigan

Salford: Evalds, Sio, Welham, Sarginson, Williams, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Roberts, McCarthy; Subs: Pauli, Ikahihifo, Flanagan, Kear

Wigan: French, Manfredi, Hankinson, Bibby, Marshall, Leuluai, Hastings, Burgess, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies; Subs: Bullock, Havard, Clark, Smith

A full match report from this fixture, including images, will be available in Monday’s League Express.