Every Championship, Challenge Cup and pre-season result from this weekend as young Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos sides fall to defeat

THAT’S another weekend of rugby league fixtures done and dusted and there were a number of brilliant games.
With no Super League or League One fixtures taking place, pre-season friendlies including the likes of Warrington Wolves and North Wales Crusaders going head to head.
The first-round of the Challenge Cup also took place with Dublin City Exiles creating history by becoming the first Irish team to win a cup game in a victory over the Hammersmith Hills Hoists.
Here are the rest of the results:
Pre-season friendlies
Warrington Wolves 20-20 North Wales Crusaders
Rochdale Hornets 50-10 Salford Red Devils Reserves
Wigan Warriors Academy 22-40 Oldham
Hunslet 50-12 Leeds Rhinos
Huddersfield Giants 64-12 Dewsbury Rams
Championship
Toulouse Olympique 58-0 Newcastle Thunder
Whitehaven 16-20 London Broncos
Batley Bulldogs 16-30 Swinton Lions
Widnes Vikings 26-18 Keighley Cougars
Barrow Raiders 16-36 Sheffield Eagles
Featherstone Rovers 46-22 Halifax Panthers
Challenge Cup
West Bowling ARLFC 30-12 Waterhead Warriors
Heworth ARLFC 22-6 Oulton Raiders
Jarrow Vikings 26-40 Myton Warriors
Royal Navy 28-16 Barrow Island ARLFC
Edinburgh Eagles 20-30 Saddleworth Rangers
Brentwood Eels RLFC 34-24 Bedford Tigers RLFC
British Army 12-28 Ashton Bears ARLFC
Fryston Warriors 38-22 Thornhill Trojans
Skirlaugh 16-26 Wests Warriors
Westgate Common ARLFC 36-18 Crosfields
Distington ARL 4-16 Orrell St. James
Doncaster Toll Bar ARLFC 24-36 Royal Air Force
Featherstone Lions ARLFC 6-20 Great Britain Police
Hull Dockers 54-10 Rhondda Outlaws
Stanningley SARLC 38-4 Milford Marlins
London Chargers 32-12 North Herts Crusaders
Wigan St. Patricks ARLFC 22-30 Ince Rose Bridge
Hammersmith Hills Hoists 8-42 Dublin City Exiles