Every Championship, Challenge Cup and pre-season result from this weekend as young Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos sides fall to defeat

THAT’S another weekend of rugby league fixtures done and dusted and there were a number of brilliant games.

With no Super League or League One fixtures taking place, pre-season friendlies including the likes of Warrington Wolves and North Wales Crusaders going head to head.

The first-round of the Challenge Cup also took place with Dublin City Exiles creating history by becoming the first Irish team to win a cup game in a victory over the Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Here are the rest of the results:

Pre-season friendlies

Warrington Wolves 20-20 North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets 50-10 Salford Red Devils Reserves

Wigan Warriors Academy 22-40 Oldham

Hunslet 50-12 Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants 64-12 Dewsbury Rams

Championship

Toulouse Olympique 58-0 Newcastle Thunder

Whitehaven 16-20 London Broncos

Batley Bulldogs 16-30 Swinton Lions

Widnes Vikings 26-18 Keighley Cougars

Barrow Raiders 16-36 Sheffield Eagles

Featherstone Rovers 46-22 Halifax Panthers

Challenge Cup

West Bowling ARLFC 30-12 Waterhead Warriors

Heworth ARLFC 22-6 Oulton Raiders

Jarrow Vikings 26-40 Myton Warriors

Royal Navy 28-16 Barrow Island ARLFC

Edinburgh Eagles 20-30 Saddleworth Rangers

Brentwood Eels RLFC 34-24 Bedford Tigers RLFC

British Army 12-28 Ashton Bears ARLFC

Fryston Warriors 38-22 Thornhill Trojans

Skirlaugh 16-26 Wests Warriors

Westgate Common ARLFC 36-18 Crosfields

Distington ARL 4-16 Orrell St. James

Doncaster Toll Bar ARLFC 24-36 Royal Air Force

Featherstone Lions ARLFC 6-20 Great Britain Police

Hull Dockers 54-10 Rhondda Outlaws

Stanningley SARLC 38-4 Milford Marlins

London Chargers 32-12 North Herts Crusaders

Wigan St. Patricks ARLFC 22-30 Ince Rose Bridge

Hammersmith Hills Hoists 8-42 Dublin City Exiles