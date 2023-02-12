Five players who impressed this weekend including Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves men

ANOTHER week of rugby league is done and dusted and there were a number of big results in the Championship as the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors played youthful sides away at Hunslet and at home to Oldham respectively.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants thrashed Dewsbury Rams, whilst Sheffield Eagles inflicted a surprise defeat on Barrow Raiders.

Featherstone Rovers underlined their Super League credentials with a 46-22 thrashing of Halifax Panthers, whilst Warrington Wolves drew with North Wales Crusaders on Friday night.

And, here are five players that impressed this weekend.

Chris Hankinson – Featherstone Rovers

Once more, it’s perhaps baffling to see Chris Hankinson in the Championship after proving his Super League worth over the past few years and here he was again against the Halifax Panthers delivering a superb performance. A 22-point haul which included two tries as well as seven conversions was impressive, but it’s his overall silky play and ability to beat the first man that is making Hankinson a firm fans favourite already at the Millennium Stadium.

Kai Morgan – Leeds Rhinos

The young halfback had a tough baptism of fire against Hunslet this afternoon, being on the receiving end of a 50-12 battering, but Kai Morgan certainly didn’t look out of place. A number of superb touches including a neat individual try epitomised the potential of the teenager and Leeds will be thankful that they have him on their books for the future.

Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants

He may be 35, but on his showing against Dewsbury Rams today, Chris Hill is in for another big year ahead for the Huddersfield Giants. Yes, Dewsbury are in League One, but the veteran forward led from the front and set the tone for the rest of the game with an early try. Hill enjoyed a great World Cup towards the back end of 2022 and he will be hoping to rekindle that form once more in 2023.

Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Starting at fullback for Daryl Powell’s side, Josh Thewlis was in inspired form in Warrington Wolves’ draw against the North Wales Crusaders on Friday night. His brother, Jake, also starred on the wing with two tries to his name, but Josh gets the nod in this list. The makeshift number one is in for a massive year in Super League after a stellar breakthrough year and Thewlis proved that Powell could well have another fullback at large.

Kris Welham – Sheffield Eagles

He may be 35 years of age, but Kris Welham rolled back the years with an accomplished display against Barrow Raiders, taking home two tries as Sheffield Eagles inflicted one of the biggest upsets of the Championship this year, beating last year’s top four Cumbrian opponents with relative ease. Welham’s leadership was evident throughout and the Eagles look capable of inflicting a number of surprising results in 2023 if this fixture is anything to go by.