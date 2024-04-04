Every successful and failed appeal during the 2024 Super League season so far

THERE have been 15 appeals up and down Super League against charges handed out by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel so far during the 2024 season.

Eleven of those have been successful with over 60 per cent success rate. Here is every successful and failed appeal made during the season so far.

Successful (11):

Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils – Grade C Head Contact Round One vs Leeds Rhinos (one-match ban) – reduced to no charge

Paul Seguier – Catalans Dragons – Grade D Head Contact Round One vs Warrington Wolves (two-match ban) – reduced to Grade C Head Contact with a one-match ban

Ligi Sao – Hull FC – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour Round One vs Hull KR (two-match ban) – reduced to Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour with a one-match ban

Charbel Tasipale – Castleford Tigers – Grade C Head Contact Round One vs Wigan Warriors (one-match ban) – reduced to Grade B Head Contact with no match ban

Jack Hughes – Leigh Leopards – Grade B Dangerous Contact Round One vs Huddersfield Giants (£250 fine) – reduced to no charge

Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards – Grade C Head Contact Round One vs Huddersfield Giants (one-match ban) – reduced to no charge

Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards – Grade C Head Contact Round One vs Huddersfield Giants (two-match ban) – reduced to a one-match ban

Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – Grade D Head Contact Round Four vs Catalans Dragons (three-match ban) – reduced to a two-match ban

Corey Hall – Hull KR – Grade D Head Contact Reserves vs Warrington Wolves (two-match ban) – reduced to no charge

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – Grade A Dangerous Contact Round Two vs St Helens (no fine or ban) – reduced to no charge

Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Dangerous Contact Round Six vs Castleford Tigers (one-match ban) – reduced to Grade A Dangerous Contact with no ban

Failed (4):

Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos – Grade D Head Contact Round Two vs Hull KR (three-match ban) – failed to overturn or downgrade

Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC – Grade D Contact with a Match Official Round Two vs Warrington Wolves (two-match ban) – failed to overturn or downgrade

James Bell – St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Contact Round Five vs Leeds Rhinos (one-match ban) – failed to overturn or downgrade

Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors – Grade C Head Contact Round Six vs St Helens (one-match ban) – failed to overturn or downgrade

