New rugby league players’ union to be created as St Helens and Warrington Wolves stars pinpointed as key leaders

A new rugby league players’ union is set to come to fruition with Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley confirming the news.

Live with journalist Tanya Arnold on BBC 5 Live, Brierley revealed that talks are still ongoing with certain senior players, but the crux of a players’ union will come into play sooner rather than later.

The Salford livewire has been one of the key drivers of this new union following an overwhelming majority of players’ disgruntlement at the lack of a voice within the sport.

“The discussions with senior players are still ongoing,” Brierley confirmed on BBC 5 Live.

“The roles will become open where people can apply for certain positions within the structure of a new association.”

Brierley also named St Helens star Alex Walmsley and Warrington Wolves halfback George Williams as two of the major leaders for the new association.

“It’s quite an exciting time for the players. Alex Walmsley will be a big leader whilst George Williams’ voice – as England captain – is more powerful than anyone’s.

“It’s looking really positive.”

The Red Devils playmaker brought the RFLinto conversation too, hailing the governing body for their willingness to accept the new union.

“It is the RFL’s decision to accept us as well. They should be given great praise because without their willingness to listen to us we wouldn’t have got this far.

“If we can get to a certain point where we protect our players and we can have a voice on certain things that get brought into play, I just think a player’s opinion is worth hearing.

“If we get to that point, we will be pretty happy.”

