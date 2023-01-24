Every Super League player confirmed to be missing the start of the season

HEADING into the 2023 Super League season, a number of players are still trying to get back to full fitness with kick-off now less than a month away.

Some have already been ruled out for a number of weeks or months whilst others are aiming for round one and keeping their fingers crossed for good health and fitness news.

But, just which Super League players will miss the start of the season.

Castleford Tigers

Danny Richardson (ACL)

Kieran Hudson (Achilles)

Catalans Dragons

Fouad Yaha (shoulder)

Mike McMeeken (arm)

Tyrone May (hip and knee)

Sam Tomkins (knee)

Huddersfield Giants

None confirmed

Hull FC

Jake Trueman (ACL)

Connor Wynne (ankle)

Hull KR

Harvey Moore (ACL and Meniscus)

Leeds Rhinos

Luke Hooley (ankle)

Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder)

Leigh Leopards

None

Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley (knee)

Kallum Watkins (bicep)

St Helens

None confirmed

Wakefield Trinity

None

Warrington Wolves

Joe Philbin (ACL)

Connor Wrench (ACL)

Wigan Warriors

None