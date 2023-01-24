Every Super League player confirmed to be missing the start of the season

HEADING into the 2023 Super League season, a number of players are still trying to get back to full fitness with kick-off now less than a month away.
Some have already been ruled out for a number of weeks or months whilst others are aiming for round one and keeping their fingers crossed for good health and fitness news.
But, just which Super League players will miss the start of the season.
Castleford Tigers
Danny Richardson (ACL)
Kieran Hudson (Achilles)
Catalans Dragons
Fouad Yaha (shoulder)
Mike McMeeken (arm)
Tyrone May (hip and knee)
Sam Tomkins (knee)
Huddersfield Giants
None confirmed
Hull FC
Jake Trueman (ACL)
Connor Wynne (ankle)
Hull KR
Harvey Moore (ACL and Meniscus)
Leeds Rhinos
Luke Hooley (ankle)
Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder)
Leigh Leopards
None
Salford Red Devils
Ryan Brierley (knee)
Kallum Watkins (bicep)
St Helens
None confirmed
Wakefield Trinity
None
Warrington Wolves
Joe Philbin (ACL)
Connor Wrench (ACL)
Wigan Warriors
None