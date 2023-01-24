Every pre-season friendly arranged for this weekend with mouth-watering tie between Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers

PRE-SEASON is well and truly underway and there are a number of interesting ties this weekend.

Only five ties are scheduled to take place, but all eyes will be firmly fixed on Wakefield Trinity’s home tie against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Rovers have already taken the scalp of two Super League sides in pre-season with a win over Hull KR last Friday night adding to their earlier victory over Castleford Tigers. And now they travel to local rivals Wakefield to see if they can make lightning strike three times.

Trinity themselves go into this fixture on the back of a win over Halifax Panthers in pre-season, whilst Whitehaven take on Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers’ pre-season fixture against Keighley Cougars was postponed over the weekend due to a frozen pitch but the West Yorkshire side will be hoping for a run out in Cumbria against Whitehaven.

Speaking of Cumbria, Barrow Raiders will be hosting the Wigan Warriors whose young side overcame Whitehaven last weekend.

Meanwhile, Hunslet host Batley Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon also, with Sheffield Eagles and Doncaster playing out a South Yorkshire derby at the Olympic Legacy Stadium at the same time.

Whilst Wakefield’s clash with Featherstone is a 2pm kick-off, the remaining four games will all kick-off at 3pm.

Sunday, January 29

Wakefield Trinity vs Featherstone Rovers – 2pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Castleford Tigers – 3pm kick-off

Barrow Raiders vs Wigan Warriors – 3pm kick-off

Hunslet vs Batley Bulldogs – 3pm kick-off

Sheffield Eagles vs Doncaster – 3pm kick-off