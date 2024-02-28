Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo expresses interest in new Super League move

FORMER Castleford Tigers winger Bureta Faraimo is still hunting a Super League move following his exit from Doncaster at the end of the 2023 season.

Faraimo, who began the year with Castleford, played just one game for the Dons – the League One Play-off Final in which the South Yorkshire club managed to overcome the North Wales Crusaders.

Previously, League Express had revealed that the 33-year-old was hunting a move to Super League with Faraimo telling us: “I’ll look anywhere pretty much. Hopefully someone will see value in me that I can add to their team.”

However, League Express have been told that no offers have yet been forthcoming for Faraimo and with the Salford Red Devils bringing in David Nofoaluma from the Wests Tigers, that’s another Super League side that now has a full quota.

Just Warrington Wolves and London Broncos remain without a full overseas quota with both clubs possessing one spare spot.

But, it’s London that are attracting the eye of Faraimo, with the 33-year-old telling League Express he would be interested in a move “if London were keen”.

