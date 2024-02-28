Time to judge the ‘armpit rule’ in action as seismic tackle change hits the grassroots game

IT’S fair to say that the new tackle protocols haven’t exactly met with universal approval at Super League level, with one or two commentators coming close to – maybe beyond – apoplectic and even the most sanguine of folk asking serious questions following a spate of yellow and red cards in the opening fortnight of the 2024 campaign.

This could be only the start of it. If the recommendations are followed through (a big question, admittedly) then the ‘armpit’ regulations that are about to be invoked at the grassroots will be in place for the entire sport next year.

So there are extra reasons (not that any should be needed) for Rugby League fans, even those who normally only bother with the professional arena, to get along to fixtures in the National Conference League, which gets underway this Saturday, to get an insight into what could be in store from 2025.

The ‘armpit rule’ could, possibly, be simpler than the interpretations of intent that are causing so much consternation in Super League. Or maybe not. My head’s spinning on this subject even more than it used to back in the day when I’d cop an elbow to the back of my head in Leeds & District and Yorkshire League matches, which is saying something. But it is certainly having a huge impact on the sport that we’ve all loved for so very long.

I’ll be focusing at my own match on how the ‘armpit rule’ affects proceedings (and, perhaps, on what effect the new dual-registration system – if it’s invoked so early – might have. And I also anticipate being royally entertained by what is always (or, at least, always was) compelling action.

Matches are designated to kick off at 2.30pm and the admission price is generally three quid, tops, for adults, so you can’t go wrong; I can’t, anyway, as the venue I have planned on Saturday sells Spam butties, so I’m certainly on a winner in that aspect.

I’ll be reporting on all of the 21 NCL fixtures in next Monday’s issue and, as always, I’ll be taking extra interest in how the new boys on the block fare. This year, it’s Distington who have joined the amateur game’s flagship league, and although they’re away from home they don’t have to travel too far, just to Cumbrian neighbours Hensingham in fact.

There are some huge games in the top flight, not least at Siddal, where reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC are the visitors, while another Premier Division fixture that catches my eye is also in Cumbria, where two giants in the shape of Wath Brow Hornets and Rochdale Mayfield clash. Incidentally, anyone who is planning to get along to the game between West Bowling and York Acorn should note that this match has been put back to later in the season.

I especially fancy the look of two games in Division One – the ‘derby’ between Leigh Miners Rangers and Wigan St Patricks, and the clash of promoted sides Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Waterhead Warriors.

Pilkington Recs and Thornhill Trojans is, for me, the stand-out fixture in Division Two while, in Division Three, grassroots aficionados should note that the match between Beverley and Drighlington has now been switched to the latter’s base (bizarrely, the local council appear to be to blame for damage to Beverley’s pitch). And the ‘derby’ between Milford and East Leeds should certainly be one to watch.

Two other Division Three teams are sitting out the opening day. The duo are Seaton Rangers, who were the odd one out when the section comprised eleven sides, and Bentley, who had asked for their fixture with Eastmoor Dragons (who have since withdrawn from the competition) to be postponed as the Doncaster outfit quite understandably plan to go into the 2024 in huge style and will celebrate the opening of their new clubhouse on Saturday, March 9 with the visit of Hensingham.

That will be a huge event and chair Pete Wainer and his colleagues are rightly very excited about not only what will be a massive occasion – with many luminaries present – but what will surely be yet another stepping stone on the way to a very bright future.

