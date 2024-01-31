Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo interested in Super League move following Doncaster exit

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo is now searching for a new club following his exit from Doncaster.

The hulking winger joined the South Yorkshire club after leaving the Tigers towards the back end of last season, but played just one game – the League One Grand Final win over North Wales Crusaders.

It was an incredible end for what was a difficult year for Faraimo at Castleford, despite the 33-year-old being the Tigers’ second-highest try-scorer in 2023 with seven.

But now League Express understands that the winger is searching for a new club in the UK, despite some claims that he would be leaving to go back home.

The 33-year-old told us: “I’ll look anywhere pretty much. Hopefully someone will see value in me that I can add to their team.”

However, with Rugby League Live last night revealing that Salford head coach Paul Rowley had effectively sent out an advertisement for players following an injury to Ethan Ryan, Faraimo has declared his interest in a potential move to the Red Devils, telling League Express: “I’d be keen if they found any interest in me.”

Rowley said, as per Rugby League Live: “As a club, we understand we need more recruits; we’ve got some trials and tribulations with the measures and all that, but we’ve got to find a way and there’s a willingness to do that. We maybe need a little bit of luck to unearth something, so treat this as an advert, club seeks players of all positions; we’re into you.”

33-year-old Faraimo would be a solid replacement for Ken Sio and Joe Burgess, both of whom have left the Red Devils in the off-season so far – and Salford still have quota spaces remaining.

After the 18-6 Grand Final win for Doncaster which secured the club’s Championship status for 2024, Faraimo told League Express:

“I’m not quite sure now what I will do with Doncaster having been promoted to the Championship.

“I have been playing a bit of rugby union and I’ve had ambition to kick on with that. Regardless of how I go with that I will never close the door on rugby league.”

