Leigh Leopards reportedly eye up NRL starlet for Super League 2024

LEIGH LEOPARDS are reportedly eyeing up a move for NRL starlet David Armstrong for the 2024 Super League season.

That’s according to Fox Sports, which has claimed that the 22-year-old is being hunted by the Challenge Cup holders in a bid to bolster their squad.

Just 22, Armstrong can play both wing and fullback and was a potent attacking threat for Newcastle Knights’ New South Wales Cup side in 2023, scoring 15 tries in 18 appearances.

Of course, Armstrong would count under the new visa requirements for those players in Australia thinking of making the move to the Super League or Championship in the northern hemisphere.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK, with fellow Newcastle starlet Ryan Rivett one of those offered to Super League clubs already, as per League Express last week.

The Leopards, meanwhile, have clearly turned their attention to Armstrong after missing out on a deal for Brisbane Broncos flyer Tristan Sailor.

Leigh had been linked with a move for the Brisbane Broncos man for much of the off-season, but that deal fell through with Sailor still contracted to the Broncos for 2024.

