Ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin attracting attention from Super League side

FORMER CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin could still be a Super League player in 2024.

That’s because the experienced playmaker is attracting the interest of Salford Red Devils, who are set to lose star halfback Brodie Croft to Leeds Rhinos, League Express understands.

Austin, who most recently played for the Tigers, helping the West Yorkshire club survive in Super League after a dismal season, has been linked with a move Featherstone Rovers.

However, League Express understands that no deal with Rovers has been signed and that Austin is keen to secure his future, leaving the Red Devils eager to get a deal done if Croft’s move goes through.

The 32-year-old first came to the UK shores back in 2019 with the Warrington Wolves, spending three seasons with the Cheshire club before leaving for Leeds.

Austin would be at Headingley for 18 months before signing a short-term deal with Castleford at the back end of the 2023 season.

