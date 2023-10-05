MELBOURNE STORM centre Justin Olam’s move to Super League is gathering pace as the Papua New Guinea star looks destined for the exit door at the Victoria club.

Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam’s move to Super League gathers pace

Olam, League Express understands, is attracting great interest from Super League’s Warrington Wolves, who decided against extending Peter Mata’utia’s contract.

Another centre, Greg Minikin, has also left the Cheshire club with just Stefan Ratchford and Connor Wrench occupying the centres for 2024 as we speak.

There is a great deal of noise Down Under that a deal to take Olam to Super League is just around the corner, with the 29-year-old enduring a difficult year in the NRL with Melbourne.

In fact, Olam was down the pecking order such at Melbourne that he made six appearances the club’s feeder team, Sunshine Coast Falcons, in the 2023 Hostplus Cup with the likes of Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea being favoured on occasions by head coach Craig Bellamy.

However, a major sticking point in a potential move for the 29-year-old is the fact that he is still under contract with the Storm until the end of 2026 – though Melbourne are willing to release Olam if needs be.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.