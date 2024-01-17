Ex-Castleford Tigers man Jordan Turner rejected Super League and Championship clubs for Oldham move

WHEN Jordan Turner signed for Oldham, it took a number of people by surprise.

At the age of 35, it’s no secret that the former Castleford Tigers, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants centre is in the twilight of his career.

However, in the last few years at The Jungle, Turner showed that he is still very much capable of being at a Super League level.

And, it’s perhaps no surprise therefore that Super League and Championship sides came in for him, once it was made clear that he would not be staying with Castleford.

Turner, however, reveals that an offer from Oldham trumped any potential interest from elsewhere – even Super League and the Championship.

“I was in two minds really about what to do, I could quite easily have stuck around in Super League but I would have been a squad player,” Turner told League Express.

“That I completely understood as I’m a 35-year-old outside back and the only other is Ryan Hall who is an elite player.

“I could have done it but I’ve been there for 18 years in Super League and I was toing and froing. I thought about going part-time but then I thought ‘did it mean anything to me?’

“Then Oldham came out of the blue. I definitely would have accepted an Oldham offer over anything. I’m at the stage of my career where it has to mean something to me to stay in the game.

“Obviously I would like to have accomplished more, but I will be proud when looking back on my career. Oldham, however, meant too much to me for me not to carry on.”

Turner also reveals that his body would still have been capable of doing another year in the top flight.

“My body is still good, I could have done another year in Super League – albeit not at the level I have been at in the past but it would have been an acceptable level.

“That’s not how I wanted to go, though, it’s been a great move at this point in my career.”

