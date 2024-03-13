Ex-Castleford Tigers pair Mahe Fonua and Kenny Edwards set to debut for same new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers pair Mahe Fonua and Kenny Edwards are set to debut for the Mackay Cutters this weekend.

Both Fonua and Edwards were part of the Castleford side of 2022 and 2023 under Lee Radford and Andy Last, and now both will be lining up together this weekend in the Cutters’ Hostplus Cup fixture against the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Edwards, who played 116 games in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford and 70 for the Parramatta Eels back in the NRL, is now 34 years of age.

Meanwhile, Fonua is back in Australia after turning down an offer to stay in the UK with Doncaster after helping the South Yorkshire club to Championship promotion towards the latter end of the 2023 League One season.

The former Tonga international scored six tries in 29 appearances for the Tigers after arriving from Hull FC ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

“I’m loving being back in Australia, Mackay itself is a nice town and me and my family are enjoying living here,” Fonua previously told League Express.

“It’s a very different climate from what we’ve been use to the last four years! So we are still adjusting to the Queensland country heat.

“The club has been good to me and I’m still new to the Cutters so I can’t judge them too much, but from what I’ve gathered thus far, I like it here.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.