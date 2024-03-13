Catalans Dragons star Tom Davies reportedly being chased by two Super League rivals

CATALANS DRAGONS star Tom Davies is reportedly being chased by Hull KR and St Helens.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which has reported that Rovers and Saints are eyeing up the 27-year-old ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

It is thought that Davies is being hunted alongside the Wakefield Trinity-bound Tom Johnstone who has enjoyed a try-laden time at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are also said to be eyeing up a move for St Helens winger Tommy Makinson, according to the publication, with the 32-year-old out of contract at the end of the season.

Davies has scored 46 tries in 80 appearances for the Dragons after coming through the Wigan Warriors academy as a teenager.

The 27-year-old made 62 appearances for the Warriors over a three-year period, scoring 26 tries, before leaving for the south of France ahead of the 2020 season.

Davies has one England cap to his name, making that solitary appearance back in 2022.

