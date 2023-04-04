Ex-Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique winger banned for three years for doping

NOT only has UK Anti-Doping been busy in recent weeks and months, but now the French Anti-Doping Agency has handed out a three-year ban for former Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique winger Gavin Marguerite.

The 27-year-old player, who can play winger or centre, used testosterone and anabolic steroids, according to the AFLD, who announced their decision on March 9.

With one French cap to his name, Marguerite had returned to Toulouse’s feeder team, Toulouse Olympique Elite, in the French Elite One Championship this season.

And if the AFLD announced this sanction this Thursday, March 30, the suspension began on December 15, 2022, and will therefore end on December 15, 2025.