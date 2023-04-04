Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne faces potentially 14 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault

FORMER NRL star Jarryd Hayne could face prison after being found guilty of sexual assault of a woman in Newcastle almost five years ago.

The jury took six days to deliberate but have found the former Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans star guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The 35-year-old has had his wife beside him every day at Sydney’s JMT District Court as well as his family and friends supporting him from the gallery.

Hayne pleaded not guilty and denied sexually assaulting the woman at her home back in September 2018, but could now face a maximum possible jail sentence of 14 years.

There has been two trials gone before, with the first trial in Newcastle back in 2020 ending in a hung jury whilst Hayne was convicted in March 2021 and was sent to prison for almost a year before an appeal quashed the decision.